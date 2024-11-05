Cairo: Muslims, undertaking Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, are advised to deal with authorised barbers at the end of their rites at the Grand Mosque’s Islam holiest site in Mecca on health grounds.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj stressed the importance for the Umrah pilgrims to have their hair cut at designated barbershops around the Grand Mosque also known as the Haram to protect their health and the environment.

These places provide safe and healthy services by using sterilised tools. Licensed barbers work there to ensure the Umrah pilgrims’ safety, the ministry added.

“The designated places around the Haram guarantee you (the pilgrim] safe and healthy haircut, clean and sterilised tools and medically licensed barbers,” the ministry said in an X post.

After completing the Umrah, the male pilgrim must shave his head or cut some of the hair. Women pilgrims are required to cut their hair by the length of a fingertip only, a practice known as taqsir.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, began in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.