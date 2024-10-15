Cairo: More than 10 million Muslims visited and prayed at Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace be Upon Him) is located at Islam's second holiest mosque in Medina, so far this year, according to official Saudi figures.

The figure marks a 26 per cent increase against last year. The visitors included 5.8 million male worshippers and 4.7 million females. Due to improved services, the waiting time for access to the site has been cut to one hour.

Meanwhile, guidance is now available in 11 languages. The visits were made according to crowd-management rules and separate schedules set for women and men.

Saudi authorities have repeatedly stressed that visitors to Al Rawda Al Sharifa at the Prophet's Mosque must make prior reservations through the Nusuk app before arriving at the revered site to get smooth access.

After performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in the Saudi city of Mecca, many pilgrims would head to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Last year, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber at the Prophet’s Mosque. The barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the Mosque, officials said at the time.