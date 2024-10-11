Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that personal visit visa allows Saudi citizens to invite non-Saudi friends and acquaintances to visit the Kingdom and perform Umrah with ease.
The visa, which can be issued through the Ministry’s online visa platform, enables holders to perform Umrah, visit the Holy Rawdah, and explore various regions of Saudi Arabia.
The personal visit visa allows for both single and multiple-entry options, offering visitors a 90-day stay. The Ministry noted that the visa also permits travel to historical and cultural sites, as well as other tourist destinations across the Kingdom. However, it does not permit holders to perform Hajj.
The personal visit visa joins other options such as family visit, work, and transit visas, as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to expand access and streamline the process for international visitors.