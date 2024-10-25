Image Credit: The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Cairo: Muslims planning to undertake the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, are recommended to prepare an “ideal” bag for performing the rites at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed the importance of this bag, saying it should contain an identity card or a passport to facilitate official procedures, emergency contacts to ensure rapid communication in case of emergency, and a hotel address where the pilgrim resides.

In addition, the pilgrim should have enough money to cover expenses, a prayer booklet that helps perform the rites, and keep a mobile phone to stay in contact.

“To have an easier Umrah, choose a light and practical bag. Make do with the necessary items only,” the ministry said on the social media platform X.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, began in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.