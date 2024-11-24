Dubai: Abu Dhabi residents can look forward to a pleasant day ahead, as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain. Cooler temperatures and pleasant weather are expected across the Emirate.

Light to moderate rain was reported over Habshan, Falcon Sanctuary, around 2am and Baynounah (Al Dhafra region) around 3am, today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be cloudy during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a chance of some rain-bearing clouds forming by afternoon.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and avoid waterlogged areas.

Today's skies will be partly cloudy, with light rain possibly occurring in the eastern part of the country, according to NCM.

There is also a significant drop in temperatures across Abu Dhabi.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 to 33°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14 to 19°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28 to 32°C and 19 to 24°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, causing fog and mist formation in some internal and coastal areas.

In its daily weather update, the NCM added that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 10 to 25, reaching 35km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.