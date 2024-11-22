Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism will allocate $100 million annually to train 100,000 young Saudis for roles in the growing tourism sector, Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb announced on during a dialogue session at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh.

Speaking on “Future Trends for Local Content in Light of Vision 2030,” Al Khateeb highlighted the ministry’s ambition to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy and increase the localisation of tourism jobs to 10 per cent by 2030.

Al Khateeb emphasised that Saudi Arabia will accelerate efforts to increase Saudi representation in the tourism workforce, particularly in the management and operation of hotels and travel companies. He noted that some hotels have already achieved a 50 percent Saudi employment rate.

“Some operators have approached us, praising the energy of Saudi workers but acknowledging the need for training,” he said. “We responded by committing to work alongside them. Just as the financial sector was built in the 1980s, we will develop the tourism sector with strong collaboration with the private sector.”

The minister outlined plans to localise capital spending within the tourism sector by involving Saudi firms in project design, execution, and material supply. This approach, he explained, will create jobs and boost the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Localising this spending is critical for generating employment and enhancing the sector’s economic impact,” Al Khateeb said.

Al Khateeb said that tourism is a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, underpinned by giga-projects like NEOM, the Red Sea, Qiddiya, and Diriyah. He noted that these initiatives, with combined investments of $500 billion over the next 15 years, rely on significant private sector participation.