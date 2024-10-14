Dubai: Saudi low-cost airline based at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, flyadeal, has announced its latest destination: Sohag. This is along with new scheduled flights from Medina to Cairo, as part of its ongoing expansion between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Beginning on November 11, 2024, flyadeal will offer services from Jeddah to Sohag and connect Medina to Cairo, according to a press release.

Notably, the airline currently operates 39 flights weekly to Egypt. With this addition, Medina becomes flyadeal's fourth point in Saudi Arabia, joining Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, with direct flights to Cairo.

Steven Greenway, CEO of flyadeal, said, “Egypt is our largest international market, strategically important for flyadeal having steadily increased our presence since launching scheduled flights to the capital Cairo almost three years ago.”