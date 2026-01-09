Air Arabia cancels several scheduled flights to Iranian cities

Air Arabia did not disclose the reasons behind the cancellations
Sharjah: Air Arabia has cancelled a number of its scheduled flights to Iranian cities on Friday, according to information published on the airline’s official website.
The cancellations included Flight G9201 from Sharjah to Tehran, Flight G9213 to Shiraz, and Flight G9217 to Lar. Flight G9205 to Mashhad was also cancelled, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
Air Arabia did not disclose the reasons behind the cancellations and has not indicated how long the suspension of the affected routes is expected to last.
