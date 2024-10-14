Dubai: Hassan El Khatib, Egypt’s minister of investment and foreign trade meets with Abdul Aziz Al Sukran, deputy head of Saudi Arabia’s general authority for foreign trade, to explore ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

El Khatib noted the strong bilateral ties built on a rich history of collaboration, expressing a mutual commitment to significantly increase trade and joint investments in the future.

El Khatib highlighted the Egypt-Saudi Joint Committee as a successful example of partnership, having met regularly for 18 years and playing a key role in strengthening economic relations, as reported by Egyptian news agency Daily News Egypt.

Al Sukran emphasised that the relationship between Egypt and Saudi Arabia is fundamentally fraternal, reflecting a cohesive social bond between their people.

He noted the remarkable recent growth in trade relations, underlining the importance of the Joint Committee in promoting integration and coordination on shared interests. Plans are also in place to broaden the committee's activities.