Dubai: Saudi Arabia has retained its position as the world’s leading exporter and producer of dates in 2023, with exports valued at more than 1.463 billion riyals ($390 million), according to a report by the National Center for Palms and Dates.
Data from the General Authority for Statistics reveals that the Kingdom’s date production exceeded 1.9 million tonnes due to growing international demand for this culturally significant product.
Saudi dates reached 119 countries by the end of 2023. Since 2016, the value of date exports has risen by 152.5 per cent, achieving an average annual growth rate of 12.3 per cent.
Efforts by Saudi producers, exporters, and government sectors, in partnership with the private sector, have facilitated streamlined export procedures and global marketing, reinforcing the National Center’s strategy to boost the global competitiveness of Saudi dates.
The high-quality reputation of Saudi dates aligns with Vision 2030’s goal of diversifying the national economy, establishing the date industry as a significant contributor to non-oil revenues.