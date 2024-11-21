Cairo: Pakistan has started enforcing stringent rules to curb the exploitation of visas issued for the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia for begging there, media reports said.

The new rules include an affidavit to be signed by pilgrims before departing for Umrah, promising not to beg, the Saudi news portal Sabq said, citing Pakistani media. Violators will face firm legal action upon return to Pakistan.

Under this drastic policy, the Pakistani authorities also began setting up blacklists of individuals involved in misusing the Umrah visas for illegal purposes.

The move aims to curb the begging mafia that has been tarnishing Pakistan’s image in the holy land, the Pakistani media outlet ARY News reported.

Umrah pilgrims will only be allowed to travel from Pakistan in groups, not individually, it added. This measure makes travellers accountable for their actions and less likely to engage in begging.

Moreover, tour operators will be required to obtain affidavits from pilgrims, thus making them engaged in the anti-begging efforts.

The Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recently conducted operations and arrested four travel agents involved in sending Pakistanis to Saudi Arabia for begging.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has intensified anti-begging campaigns titled “Together We Combat Begging” and urged the public to join hands and make their donations through legal channels.