Image Credit: Source: General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques/file

Dubai: Some 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from 66 countries will be hosted in Saudi Arabia this year under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit.

The initiative, approved by King Salman, will accommodate the pilgrims in four groups throughout the Islamic year 1446 AH (2024), offering a fully supported religious experience.

The programme, implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance, reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving Muslims worldwide.

Sheikh Abdullatif Al Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs and General Supervisor of the programme, commended King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their dedication to easing the pilgrimage journey for Muslims globally.

“This initiative strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and fosters communication with scholars, sheikhs, and influential figures from across the Islamic world,” Al Sheikh said.

The programme, which has reached more than 140 countries since its launch, provides comprehensive services to participants, from their departure in home countries to their safe return after completing the Umrah rituals.

Pilgrims also visit historic sites in Mecca and Medina and engage with scholars and imams of the Two Holy Mosques during their stay.