Cairo: Saudi authorities have laid a renewed emphasis on the importance of observing a set of guidelines while drinking the blessed Zamzam water at Islam's two holiest mosques.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has advised worshippers to feel calm and seek blessing while drinking Zamzam.

"Zamzam is a blessed water from which we drink in tranquility," the ministry said in an X post.

Other pieces of advice include mentioning the name of Allah Almighty, drinking with the right hand, and maintaining cleanliness.

Worshipers are, moreover, exhorted to avoid spilling water, or performing ritual ablution from the drinking tap using Zamzam.

"Be civilised. Put the used cup (for disposal) in the designated place, be altruistic, and avoid crowding and jostling," it added.

Sterilised Zamzam containers are provided for the faithful at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Islam’s two holiest sites.

The current season of Umrah or minor pilgrimage, which can be undertaken in Saudi Arabia around the year, began in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah next year.

After performing Umrah, many pilgrims would head to Medina to offer prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque.