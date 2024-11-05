Dubai: More than 58,000 tonnes of Zamzam water have been provided to worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina this year, according to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

The water, transported by 3,348 specially-equipped tankers to prevent contamination, is part of the Saudi authority’s efforts to enhance services for visitors at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

Since the start of 2024, more than 208 million cups of Zamzam water have been distributed, and over 23,000 samples tested to ensure the water meets rigorous safety and quality standards, officials reported.

Zamzam water holds deep significance in Islam, as it is believed to have miraculous origins dating back to the time of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his son Ismail (Ishmael).

According to Islamic tradition, Zamzam sprang forth in the barren desert when Hajar (Hagar), the wife of Ibrahim, desperately searched for water to quench her son’s thirst. The well, located within the sacred precincts of the Masjid Al Haram in Mecca, has since provided water for millions of pilgrims who visit the holy city.