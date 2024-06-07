Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Trade and Industry has seized approximately 23,000 bottles of fake ‘Zamzam’ water, as part of its ongoing commitment to consumer safety and market integrity.

The operation was conducted by the ministry’s monitoring and inspection teams, with the Hawalli inspection unit playing a crucial role in the discovery.

The counterfeit bottles were found during a routine check at a warehouse, where the team unearthed the stockpile of 200 mm bottles filled with adulterated Zamzam water.

Given the sacred importance of genuine Zamzam water to Muslims globally, the presence of these counterfeit products in the market is particularly alarming.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has affirmed its commitment to maintaining strict regulatory standards and protecting consumers from harmful products.