A Saudia Airline pilot has garnered attention with a stunning landing in London during Storm Bert, which swept through Britain. The powerful storm brought heavy snow, rain, and strong winds to parts of the UK, causing widespread travel disruption.

The video, shared by the Saudi Gazette on social media, highlights the pilot’s impressive skill and poise in managing the turbulent conditions.

It shows the Saudia plane swaying dangerously from side to side as it struggled against the storm's violent gusts. Despite the challenging weather, the pilot successfully landed the flight at the airport, enduring the strong winds from Storm Gerrit.

Watch the video to see the flight maneuver as it lands on the runway:

Chaos across UK and Ireland

Storm Bert has wreaked havoc across Britain and Ireland, bringing heavy snow, rain, and strong winds. Travel disruptions were widespread, with Newcastle airport flights diverted to Belfast and Edinburgh. Many roads were closed, and trains were cancelled, particularly in northern England and Scotland.

In Ireland, over 60,000 properties were left without power, and some roads, ferries, and train routes were shut down. Flooding in the west of Ireland and snow across Britain added to the travel chaos. The UK Met Office issued warnings for snow and ice, and some rural communities were at risk of being cut off.