Chennai: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old teacher was murdered on the premises of Mallipattanam Government School in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district.

The victim, identified as Ramani, was attacked by Madhan, 30, allegedly after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning.

Madhan used a sharp weapon to inflict deep cuts on Ramani’s neck. Though she was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Police have arrested Madhan and are interrogating him.

Local media quoted a senior police officer as saying the motive appeared to be personal.

He said initial inquiries revealed the families of Ramani and Madhan had recently discussed a potential marriage, which she declined. Following her rejection, Madhan allegedly went to the school and carried out the attack.

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, strongly condemned the incident and assured stringent action against the suspect. “We cannot tolerate violence against teachers. Strict legal measures will be taken to ensure justice,” he said in an online message.