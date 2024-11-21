Manila: The Philippines recorded a significant rise in foreign tourist arrivals from January to October 2024, welcoming 4.48 million visitors, official data shows.

This reflects a 10.01 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, revealing the country’s growing appeal as a travel destination, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Defying the relentless onslaught of typhoons that often test its resilience, the Philippines has scripted a remarkable comeback in its tourism sector. In 2023, the nation hit over 5 million foreign arrivals, shattering its original 12-month target of 4.8 million.

Top 5 markets: South Korea, US, Japan, China, Australia

South Koreans, with 1.32 million arrivals from January to October 2024, took a 26.98 per cent share of the total. This figure marks an 11.39 per cent increase year-on-year, further cementing South Korea’s position as the Philippines' leading tourist market.

The United States ranks second, contributing 764,124 arrivals, a modest 2.94 per cent growth compared to last year.

Japan saw the most substantial percentage growth, with arrivals surging by nearly 30 per cent to 321,913, placing it third.

Meanwhile, China experienced a strong rebound, recording a 25.46 per cent increase with 280,301 visitors, reflecting the resurgence of travel.

Other notable trends

The numbers speak to more than just tourism—they show how the country is reclaiming its place as a powerhouse destination in Asia, despite (or perhaps due to) its geographical location on the Pacific typhoon belt and the so-called "Ring of Fire".

Australia showed minimal growth at 0.66 per cent, with 208,727 arrivals.

Canada was the only major market in the top 10 to record a decline, down 1.69 per cent to 177,571 arrivals.

Tourists on board the 'Norwegian Jewel' visit Laoag in Ilocos Norte disembarking at the Port of Currimao. The Asian country has emerge as a notable destination for cruise tourism. Image Credit: Ilocos Norte Tourism

The UAE, with 33,717, was up by 23.73 per cent. India, with 66,662 arrivals, showed a 13.88 per cent jump, while Saudi Arabia, with 18,850, saw a 13.69 per cent increase.

Spain had the highest percentage growth among smaller markets, with a 37.33 per cent rise to 37,020 arrivals. Italy also saw a remarkable 31.10 per cent increase, reaching 21,863 tourists.

Consistent markets

Visitors from neighbours like Singapore and Taiwan recorded steady growth of 7.67 per cent and 9.90 per cent, respectively.

The Cruise ship 'Seabourn Encore' docked at the Puerto Princesa City seaport. Cruise tourism contributes to the local economy by generating revenue from passenger spending on excursions, shopping, dining, and other activities. It also creates job opportunities in port cities for tourism-related services. Image Credit: PNA

On the other hand, European markets like Germany (8.38 per cent) and France (16.20 per cent) showed notable improvements, underscoring the Philippines' growing appeal in Europe, and ahead of a direct Manila-Paris flights, starting December.

Markets with declines

A few markets saw declines, such as Vietnam (-11.15 per cent), New Zealand (-4.62 per cent), and Norway (-6.30 per cent), highlighting areas where tourism promotion could be enhanced.

Norwegian Jewel set sail from Manila towards the Port of Currimao (top photo), in northern Philippines, while MV Westerdam charted a course for the resort island of Boracay after calling the port of Manila. Image Credit: X | PNA

The increase in foreign arrivals showcases the Philippines’ recovery and growth in tourism, a vital sector contributing significantly to the national economy.

Strengthening tourism's role

The Department of Tourism continues to focus on promoting diverse destinations, improving infrastructure, and enhancing visitor experiences to maintain this positive trajectory.

With international travel rebounding, the Philippines is poised to further cement its position as a top destination in Southeast Asia.

