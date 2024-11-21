The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened its doors in Goa yesterday, launching a grand celebration of cinema, culture, and the art of storytelling. Festival director Shekhar Kapur delivered a stirring speech at the dazzling opening ceremony, emphasising the power of stories to unite a divided world.

“In this polarised world, within nations and communities, the only way we can truly communicate is by telling stories,” said Kapur.

“Stories help us understand and perceive one another. Let’s come together and share our stories to foster understanding and connection.”

Celebrities dazzle at the opening of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in Goa

Kapur also urged filmmakers to focus on authenticity and purpose in their craft.

“Live in the moment of truth—that is what makes a great film. Don’t approach filmmaking like going into battle. We may not be the biggest film festival in the world, but Indians are the greatest content creators and consumers. And we must celebrate not just filmmakers but also our audiences—their passion endures, even when children are crying or rats are running!”

R. Sarathkumar honoured

Veteran actor R. Sarathkumar, who was felicitated at the ceremony, shared heartfelt reflections on his remarkable journey in the industry. “It is a great honor to stand here today,” he said. “I began my career as a newspaper boy on the streets of Bangalore and later moved into production. With over 160 films to my credit, I still feel like a student of cinema. Discipline and dedication have been my guiding principles. At seventy, I feel I have another hundred years of stories to tell.”

Bollywood Sparkle: Ishaan Khatter’s electric dance performance

Adding glamour to the evening, Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter wowed the audience with a lively medley of popular Bollywood tracks. His high-energy performance lit up the stage.

On the front row, you could also spot actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sanya Malhotra. The opening ceremony hosted by Bhumi Pednekar and Abhishek Bannerjee also spoke about how film festivals were a celebration of cinema and powerful stories.