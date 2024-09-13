Manila: The Philippines and France are set to re-establish direct flights between Manila and Paris later this year, marking a significant milestone in air travel connectivity between the two countries.

This will be the first time in over two decades that direct flights will be available between the Philippines and Europe.

Officials said the announcement of direct flights between Manila and Paris is a positive development that will strengthen ties between the Philippines and France and promote tourism, trade, and economic growth.

Beginning December 8, 2024, Air France will offer nonstop flights between the two cities – a service that has been absent for 20 years between the Philippines and France, and five years for the European Union.

These flights, operating three times a week on an Airbus A350-900, are seen as a boost to tourism and trade.

Philippine Airlines (PAL), after a hiatus due to the pandemic, is reportedly gearing up to offer direct flights from Manila to Europe (Paris) later this year.

No date has yet been announced, but the development coincides with PAL's fleet expansion, allowing them to serve more destinations and reconnect passengers with Europe.

Marie Fontanel, French Ambassador to the Philippines, emphasised that the relaunch strengthens ties between Southeast Asia and Europe, especially with ongoing free trade agreement negotiations with the EU.

The timing of the announcement aligns with the privatisation of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which will be taken over by San Miguel Corp. from Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The French envoy noted that this move was crucial in Air France's decision to resume direct flights. Philippine Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista, meanwhile, assured that NAIA is prepared for the additional passengers, despite its well-known congestion.

What you need to know:

Resumption of direct flights: The direct flights are expected to commence later in 2024 (December 8, 2024, Air France), providing a more convenient and efficient travel option for passengers traveling between the Philippines and France.

Increased tourism and trade: The re-establishment of direct flights is anticipated to boost tourism and trade between the two countries. It will reduce travel time and costs, making it easier for business travelers and tourists to visit each other.

Economic benefits: Direct flights can contribute to economic growth by stimulating tourism, trade, and investment. They can also create jobs in the aviation industry and related sectors.