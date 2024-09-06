Dubai: Philippines carrier Cebu Pacific has launched a 9.9 seat sale promotion with one-way base fares starting at Dh1. These prices are exclusive of fees and surcharges, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The travel period for the promotion is from November 1 this year to May 31, 2025, it said. The airline is also set to boost its flights between Dubai and Manila to 10 times weekly in November, which makes it easier for Filipino expatriates to travel home for the holiday season.

“With CEB’s low fares made even more affordable, travelers coming from Dubai now have the opportunity to go on a much-deserved vacation and spend the Christmas season with their friends and family,” the airline said. “Travellers can also explore the stunning islands of Iloilo and Zamboanga, savor the local flavors of Bacolod and General Santos, or experience the adrenaline-pumping activities in Davao,” it said.

Passengers are also encouraged to avail of the airline's GO Flexi offering when booking their flights. For a small fee during the initial booking, GO Flexi allows passengers to cancel their flight up to two (2) hours before departure and receive the value of their booking as a non-expiring Travel Fund, the airline said.