Cairo: An olive tree, believed to be around 1,400 years old, has become a notable landmark in the Tabuk region of northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Located in Wadi Al Zeeta, the giant tree’s branches are uniquely intertwined with the surrounding rocks, making it a striking and rare sight.

Local residents consider it a significant natural milestone.

“I was amazed when I first saw this place and the olive tree, which is considered a unique landmark,” said Musaed, a local resident. He shared with Saudi Al Arabiya TV that the tree is believed to have stood in its place for thousands of years, dating back to the time of their forefathers. A researcher mentioned that the olive tree is estimated to be around 1,400 years old.

The Tabuk region is home to more than 1.3 million olive trees, which collectively produce around 65,000 tons of olives annually, including 1,200 tons of table olives and over 8,450 tonnes of olive oil.

The Ministry of Environment has supported local olive growers by promoting modern farming technologies and offering expert advice to help improve yields.

To further boost the olive industry, the ministry hosts an annual olive festival, which serves as a platform for growers to market their products.