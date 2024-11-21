ICC issues arrest warrant for Israel PM Netanyahu

The Hague: The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas’s military chief Mohammed Deif.

AC Milan mark anniversary in Dubai with drone displays

AC Milan celebrated one year in Dubai and its 125th Anniversary with an impressive drone display, filling the air with some of the Club’s most distinctive symbols, including its legendary crest, the iconic red and black jersey and the 125th Anniversary logo.

Here are the best times to undertake Umrah in serenity

As more Muslims are flocking to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi authorities have recommended the faithful to perform the rites in serenity by choosing the most favourable times of the day and shunning overcrowding at the holy site.

Police kill man who called for help during home invasion