WHAT IS THE ICC?

The International Criminal Court (ICC), headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, was established under a 1998 treaty known as the Rome Statute.

It “investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: Genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.”

Currently, 124 countries are parties to the Rome Statute, including the UK, Japan, Afghanistan, and Germany. India, China, and the US are not members.

The ICC was created to prosecute the most heinous offenses when a country’s own legal system is unable or unwilling to act. Unlike the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which deals with inter-state disputes, the ICC prosecutes individuals.

The ICC has jurisdiction over offences committed either in a country that has ratified the agreement or by a national of a ratifying country. It can also exercise jurisdiction over cases referred by the UN Security Council.

Israel is not a member of the Rome Statute, but Palestine is.

WILL NETANYAHU BE ARRESTED?

All 124 member states of the ICC are obligated by the court’s founding statute to arrest and hand over any individual subject to an ICC arrest warrant if they set foot on their territory. However, the ICC lacks its own police force, so arrests must be carried out by member states or cooperating countries.

The sanctions for failing to arrest someone despite a warrant are generally minimal, such as a referral of the country to the ICC’s governing body, which could lead to a case being brought before the UN Security Council.

ICC members include all European Union countries, the UK, Canada, Japan, Brazil, and Australia. In the Middle East, the Palestinian territories and Jordan are ICC members. Israel, however, is not a member state, nor is the United States.

CAN NETANYAHU AND OTHERS ACCUSED STILL TRAVEL?

Yes, they can. The issuance of an ICC arrest warrant is not a formal travel ban. However, they risk arrest if they travel to an ICC signatory state, which may influence their decision-making.

There are no legal restrictions on political leaders, lawmakers, or diplomats meeting individuals with an ICC arrest warrant against them. Politically, though, such meetings may damage their reputations.

HOW DID THE ICC GET INVOLVED IN THIS CASE?

In 2018, Palestine referred the situation in the country to the ICC. Later, in November 2023, South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti sent further referrals regarding the situation.

In January 2024, Chile and Mexico also submitted a referral to the ICC Prosecutor concerning Palestine.

WHAT HAVE NETANYAHU AND GALLANT BEEN ACCUSED OF?

Netanyahu and Gallant are accused of “war crimes, including starvation as a method of warfare, and crimes against humanity such as murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

The ICC said there are reasonable grounds to believe that both individuals intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of essential resources—such as food, water, medicine, and fuel—between October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

The ICC also stated that Netanyahu and Gallant are responsible for causing great suffering by preventing medical supplies, including anesthesia and anaesthetics, from reaching Gaza. They are also held accountable for actions committed by Israeli forces under their command, including alleged instances of torture, violence, killing, rape, and property destruction.

WHAT HAPPENS ONCE THE ICC ISSUES AN ARREST WARRANT?

The ICC’s decisions are binding, but they rely on its members for cooperation. If Netanyahu or Gallant were to travel to any of the 124 member states, that government would be obligated to arrest and extradite them to The Hague.

Earlier, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir, which isolated them diplomatically, preventing travel to many countries.

In Netanyahu’s case, several of Israel’s allies, including Germany, France, and the UK, are ICC members. However, these countries have supported Israel, and it is unlikely they would arrest Netanyahu if he traveled to their territories.

Thus, the ICC warrant is more likely to serve as a moral victory for Palestine and increase international pressure on Israel. Netanyahu could find it difficult to travel to friendly countries without embarrassing their governments.