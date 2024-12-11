DUBAI: On the side-lines of MEBAA 2024, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the launch of its transformative Golden Package for Registering and Operating Private and Business Aircraft.

The initiative, presented by Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs, introduces innovative measures aimed at streamlining processes, enhancing flexibility, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for aviation excellence.

The Golden Package includes a comprehensive review of over 24 services related to private aircraft operations and registration, reducing the time to issue an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from two years to 90 days and enabling Air Operating Authorizations (AOA) in as little as 60 days.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, emphasised the authority's collaborative efforts with federal and local government entities, alongside private sector partners, to review and enhance all government services within the civil aviation sector. These efforts align with the UAE's vision of solidifying its position as a global leader in aviation and air transport.

Significant global growth

Al Suwaidi noted that the private aviation sector has experienced significant global growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing personal wealth, evolving business travel requirements, and a rising demand for luxury travel experiences.

He highlighted that the UAE, with its strategic geographical location and world-class infrastructure, stands as a prime destination to attract and nurture this burgeoning market, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and prosperity.

He further elaborated on the Golden Package for Private Aircraft and Business Aviation Registration, which encompasses a thorough review of all procedures related to air operations and aircraft registration. This initiative is designed to launch a new phase of growth for the private aviation sector, providing streamlined processes, enhanced flexibility, and a robust foundation for sustainable development.

Key features

Key features of the package include the creation of a Business Aviation Advisory Council, a "One-Stop Shop" for all aviation processes, Registration Code Personalisation for aircraft, and the option for operators to manage aircraft independently with reduced costs. Additional measures allow for 100 per cent ownership rights, eliminate the need for local partnerships, and permit operations with just one aircraft.