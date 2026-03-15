UAE travel alert: Emirates passengers can rebook flights online within 72 hours

Helping passengers avoid disruption and unnecessary airport trips
Dubai: Emirates is offering travellers greater flexibility amid changing flight schedules. Passengers can now rebook flights online within 72 hours of their original departure, helping reduce disruptions and avoid unnecessary trips to the airport.
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Bookings can be managed through the Emirates website at Manage Your Booking or via the Emirates mobile app, allowing passengers to select new dates and manage their travel plans from anywhere.
For passengers who wish to reschedule flights earlier than 72 hours before departure, Emirates has advised contacting their support team directly. Assistance is available online at Emirates Support or via direct message at DM link.
The airline emphasised that these measures are intended to ensure passengers can adjust their travel plans conveniently, while continuing to provide up-to-date guidance and support during evolving regional conditions.
Following the partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a limited number of flights. Passengers are advised to check the latest schedules and book seats in advance.
The airline emphasises that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain the highest priority.
Passengers are urged not to share booking details, contact information, or personal data in public replies. Fraudsters may misuse this information. Emirates encourages sending a Direct Message (DM) for private assistance.
Check flight status regularly, even after checking in.
Review updates on emirates.com.
Ensure your contact details are current to receive notifications about changes or cancellations.
If your flight has been disrupted:
Emirates will attempt to rebook you on the next available flight, including connecting journeys beyond Dubai.
No action is needed if you accept the new flight.
To choose another flight, use Manage Your Booking online, the Emirates App, or contact your travel agent.
Passengers with cancelled connecting flights in Dubai should not travel to the airport. Rebook your flights before arrival.
Flights can be changed for travel on or before 30 April 2026.
Online changes are available if your travel date is within 72 hours.
Update seat selection, dietary meals, and Chauffeur-drive details when rebooking.
Tickets booked directly can be refunded via the refund form.
Tickets booked through travel agents must be processed by the agent.
Through Manage Your Booking or the Emirates App, you can:
Review changes to your booking
Accept or select alternative flights
Update services like meals, seats, and Chauffeur-drive
Make up to nine changes under the travel waiver (valid until April 30)
Update contact details for notifications
Emirates is gradually restoring operations while prioritising passenger safety and security. Travellers are urged to check flight status, manage bookings online, and follow safety guidance. For disruptions, flexible options—including rebooking and refunds—are available, ensuring passengers can travel with confidence and minimal hassle.