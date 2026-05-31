Europe's rising interest in Emirati culture as Sharjah brings poetry, theatre and traditions to Poland

Al Ameri described Sharjah’s participation as the first Arab Guest of Honour as a "testament to the increasing importance of cultural dialogue in building lasting connections between societies".

The strong turnout throughout the fair highlighted growing interest among Polish and European audiences in the UAE, according to Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Sharjah's participation as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026 continued the emirate's efforts to strengthen cultural dialogue and expand the global reach of Emirati and Arab literature.

Warsaw: Crowds gathered, intrigue was sparked and questions were answered as Sharjah brought the culture and traditions of the UAE to Poland.

Al Ameri also highlighted the role of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, in strengthening Sharjah’s international cultural partnerships and enhancing the global visibility of Emirati and Arab publishing.

Al Ameri said the participation reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has positioned culture, books and knowledge at the heart of Sharjah’s development.

Over four days, Sharjah’s cultural and professional programme brought together readers, publishers, academics, artists and cultural institutions through discussions, performances, literary events and industry meetings. The programme featured 35 cultural events involving 21 cultural, academic and media institutions, 36 Emirati creatives and 15 Polish participants.

Among the highlights was The Voice of Emirati Poetry, a special evening hosted at the University of Warsaw. The event introduced contemporary Emirati poetry to students, academics and Arabic-language enthusiasts through readings by prominent UAE poets Saleha Ghabesh, Khulood Al Mualla, Kulthum Abdullah and Abdulrahman Al Hemeiri. Their works explored themes of identity, memory, longing, nature, time and human connection, offering audiences a contemporary window into Emirati literary expression.

During the session, Ghuloom presented Polish translations of the Ruler of Sharjah’s theatrical works to the university’s Faculty of Oriental Studies, underscoring the growing international reach of his writings.

The university also hosted a session examining Sharjah’s contribution to theatre in the UAE and the wider Arab world. Emirati academic and artist Dr Habeeb Ghuloom outlined Sharjah’s extensive theatre ecosystem, including specialised festivals, educational programmes, awards and institutions such as the Arab Theatre Institute and the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy.

Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.