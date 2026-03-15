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US‑Israel war with Iran Day 16: What UAE residents need to know on March 15

Here are the key developments UAE residents should be aware of

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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US‑Israel war with Iran Day 16: What UAE residents need to know on March 15
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Authorities across the UAE have issued a series of updates covering arrests related to online misinformation, security incidents, public safety guidance and service changes. Here are the key developments residents should be aware of.

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UAE air defenses respond to missile threat

UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Defence confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.

The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.

25 arrested over misleading defence-related posts

The UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered the arrest of 25 individuals of various nationalities for publishing misleading content online related to national defence.

According to authorities, the suspects are accused of posting material on digital platforms that harms national defence measures and glorifies acts of military aggression against the UAE.

Fire at Ruwais facility brought under control

Officials said emergency teams quickly contained the resulting fire and brought it under control. Cooling operations are continuing, and no injuries were reported.

Loud sounds in Dubai linked to air defence interceptions

Residents in parts of Dubai, particularly Dubai Marina and Al Sufouh, reported hearing loud sounds on Sunday morning.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the noises were caused by successful air defence interceptions carried out by authorities.

UAE exercising restraint, says Gargash

Diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash said the country continues to exercise restraint despite repeated attacks.

In a statement posted on X, Gargash said Iran’s claims that the UAE had acted aggressively came after as many as 1,909 Iranian attacks on the country. He added that the Iranian position reflects a confused policy that had misread the situation.

Warning against filming security incidents

Authorities warned that spreading rumours or posting sensitive footage could pose risks to public safety and community security. Residents were advised to rely only on official sources for updates.

6,000 Emiratis return home safely

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that approximately 6,000 UAE citizens and their companions have safely returned home from several countries.

The evacuations were carried out through land and air entry points in coordination with authorities.

Insurers monitor risks from regional tensions

Insurance companies covering shipping, aviation and political violence risks are facing rising exposure due to tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, according to a report by Moody's Ratings.

The report said disruptions to transport routes have increased the risk of large but infrequent claims, although major insurers are expected to manage potential losses.

Citibank services continue as normal

Operations of Citibank in the UAE remain uninterrupted after the bank temporarily closed several branches and evacuated buildings as a precaution.

The bank said the measures were taken to prioritise employee safety while maintaining services for customers.

Global Village cancels Eid fireworks

The decision was made in line with government precautionary safety directives.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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