Here are the key developments UAE residents should be aware of
Authorities across the UAE have issued a series of updates covering arrests related to online misinformation, security incidents, public safety guidance and service changes. Here are the key developments residents should be aware of.
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UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Defence confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
The UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered the arrest of 25 individuals of various nationalities for publishing misleading content online related to national defence.
According to authorities, the suspects are accused of posting material on digital platforms that harms national defence measures and glorifies acts of military aggression against the UAE.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a reported drone strike.
Officials said emergency teams quickly contained the resulting fire and brought it under control. Cooling operations are continuing, and no injuries were reported.
Residents in parts of Dubai, particularly Dubai Marina and Al Sufouh, reported hearing loud sounds on Sunday morning.
According to the Dubai Media Office, the noises were caused by successful air defence interceptions carried out by authorities.
Diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash said the country continues to exercise restraint despite repeated attacks.
In a statement posted on X, Gargash said Iran’s claims that the UAE had acted aggressively came after as many as 1,909 Iranian attacks on the country. He added that the Iranian position reflects a confused policy that had misread the situation.
The National Media Authority has urged residents not to film security incidents or share unverified information online.
Authorities warned that spreading rumours or posting sensitive footage could pose risks to public safety and community security. Residents were advised to rely only on official sources for updates.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that approximately 6,000 UAE citizens and their companions have safely returned home from several countries.
The evacuations were carried out through land and air entry points in coordination with authorities.
Insurance companies covering shipping, aviation and political violence risks are facing rising exposure due to tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, according to a report by Moody's Ratings.
The report said disruptions to transport routes have increased the risk of large but infrequent claims, although major insurers are expected to manage potential losses.
Operations of Citibank in the UAE remain uninterrupted after the bank temporarily closed several branches and evacuated buildings as a precaution.
The bank said the measures were taken to prioritise employee safety while maintaining services for customers.
Global Village Dubai has announced that fireworks displays scheduled for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holidays will not take place.
The decision was made in line with government precautionary safety directives.