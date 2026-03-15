UAE air defences respond to missile threat, residents reassured

Safety measures in place while officials monitor the situation
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
Residents were earlier advised to remain in safe places and follow official updates as defence systems dealt with the situation.
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The Ministry has emphasised the importance of vigilance and public cooperation, assuring residents that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard lives and critical infrastructure. Officials continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as it develops. Residents are urged not to circulate unverified information and to rely solely on official government communications.
What residents should do during emergency alerts
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.