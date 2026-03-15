Loud sounds in Dubai Marina, Al Sufouh after air defence interception

Authorities clarify loud sounds after successful defensive action in Dubai
Dubai: Residents in parts of Dubai reported hearing loud sounds on Sunday morning, particularly in the Marina and Al Sufouh areas.
According to the Dubai Media Office, the noises were the result of successful air defence interceptions carried out by authorities.
In an update shared on social media, the Dubai Media Office confirmed that the sounds heard by residents were linked to defensive measures.
Officials said air defence systems intercepted incoming threats successfully, which led to the sounds reported in the areas.
Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and rely only on verified government sources for updates.
Residents are also advised not to circulate unverified information or videos on social media and to follow official guidance as the situation continues to be monitored.