Dubai professionals prioritising ‘return to routine’ fitness reset ahead of the summer

Fitness company Ultimate performance aims to help residents rebuild momentum before summer
As Dubai residents look to regain routine ahead of the summer travel season, Ultimate Performance (U.P.) has launched an exclusive priority onboarding offer at its DIFC and Dubai Marina facilities.
Following a period of regional disruption and uncertainty, U.P. says many professionals across Dubai are focused on rebuilding consistency and feeling mentally sharp before summer.
With June expected to bring reduced outdoor activity due to extreme heat, and July and August marking travel months, many residents are looking for an immediate fitness reset.
According to U.P., demand is increasingly coming from professionals frustrated by inconsistent routines, lack of accountability, and generic approaches that fail to deliver results.
Jerome Zheng, Certified Personal Trainer and Gym Manager at Ultimate Performance Dubai, said: “People in Dubai are looking to return to routines that make them feel healthy, confident, and in control again.
“They want to own their summer and feel physically and mentally at their best. But there’s a huge difference between simply losing weight and building a strong, athletic physique that changes how you look, feel and perform.”
Ultimate Performance says many clients arrive after trying gyms, AI-generated fitness plans, crash diets, or relying solely on GLP-1 weight loss medications without achieving the results they wanted.
Instead, the company says long-term physical transformation comes from combining structured strength training, precise nutrition, and consistent accountability.
Unlike commercial gyms, U.P. offers a fitness concierge service for time-poor professionals.
Via the U.P. Method, clients receive personalised one-to-one coaching tailored to their goals, while trainers oversee every aspect of the process, from training and nutrition to recovery, habit tracking, stress management and sleep optimisation.
The company monitors more than 50 client data points, with progress managed through U.P.’s purpose-built coaching app.
Jerome added: “A lot of busy professionals are already investing time into trying to get fit, whether that’s going to the gym, joining running clubs, or staying socially active, but they’re still not achieving the results they want because they lack structure, precision, and accountability.”
Importantly for Dubai’s professionals, U.P. says results do not require excessive time commitments, with the average client training just 2.7 hours per week.
Jerome said: “Dubai is one of the most ambitious cities in the world, and people here want results that match the standards they hold in the rest of their lives.
“They don’t want gimmicks. They want expert guidance, efficient training, and a system that fits around demanding careers, travel schedules, and social commitments.”
Founded in 2009, Ultimate Performance is recognised as the global benchmark in personal training and has delivered more than 30,000 body transformations across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.
To support demand ahead of summer, Ultimate Performance is offering priority onboarding for anyone who books a consultation before June 10, with joining fees waived.