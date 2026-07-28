Dubai financial hub reaches 10,018 firms as AI plans target 25,000 jobs
Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre has crossed 10,000 active companies for the first time, while its plan to become an AI-native financial centre is expected to generate 25,000 jobs and add Dh12.9 billion in economic value.
The number of active registered companies reached 10,018 at the end of the first half of 2026, rising 30% over the previous 12 months after 2,318 new firms joined the financial centre.
Regulated financial services companies increased 16% to 1,134, strengthening DIFC’s position as the region’s largest financial services ecosystem.
“DIFC's exceptional performance of surpassing the 10,000 active registered companies for the first time, reflects the continued confidence that global financial institutions, investors and innovators place in the Centre’s legal and regulatory framework, and its role as a gateway to growth opportunities regionally and globally,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC.
Growth was recorded across banking, capital markets, insurance, wealth management and investment businesses during the first six months of the year.
DIFC is now home to 327 banking and capital markets companies, 165 insurance and reinsurance firms, and 592 wealth and asset management businesses.
The financial centre also retained its position as the region’s largest insurance and reinsurance hub, with gross written premiums reaching $4.2 billion in 2025.
Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, told Gulf News that international companies continued to choose Dubai when establishing regional operations.
“Our financial performance for the first six months of 2026 demonstrates that the global centre of gravity for finance continues to shift toward Dubai,” Amiri said.
“DIFC is the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, and our ecosystem continues to grow faster and attract more regional offices than the market.”
New companies establishing regional offices in DIFC since the first half of 2025 include Citadel, Bank of Canada, JP Morgan International Advisors, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Allianz Trade Middle East and Sun Life.
Dubai rose to seventh place globally in the Global Financial Centres Index, making it the highest-ranked financial centre across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
“This clearly indicates that global financial institutions, family offices, and tech innovators view DIFC as the essential ecosystem to design, scale, and secure the future of their global operations,” Amiri said.
The number of AI, FinTech and innovation companies operating from DIFC increased 39% year on year to 1,933 after the Innovation Hub welcomed 361 new businesses during the first half.
DIFC announced plans earlier this year to become the world’s first AI-native financial centre by embedding artificial intelligence across regulation, infrastructure, business operations and talent development.
The transformation is expected to generate $3.5 billion, equivalent to Dh12.9 billion, in economic value and create 25,000 jobs.
“DIFC continues to deliver tangible economic value as we progress toward becoming the world’s first AI-Native financial centre,” Amiri said.
The Dubai AI Campus and the Ignyte platform are among the initiatives being used to provide technology companies and founders with access to funding, mentorship and business support.
“This progress firmly establishes Dubai at the forefront of next-generation financial services,” Amiri said.
DIFC also reported continued growth among family businesses and private wealth structures.
Family business-related entities increased 36% to 1,408, while the number of foundations rose 67% to 1,409 over the previous 12 months.
The Family Wealth Centre Expert Advisory Council and Next Generation Leadership Programme were introduced to support succession planning, wealth preservation and the long-term management of family enterprises.
“DIFC has firmly established itself as the regional hub for wealth preservation and family enterprises,” Amiri said.
“Through the DIFC Family Wealth Centre and targeted initiatives like the Next Generation Leadership Programme, we are providing global families with the structure, security, and sophistication needed to manage wealth across generations.”
Demand for office space continued to rise during the first half, with the 600,000-square-foot DIFC Square development fully leased before completion.
The launch of the DIFC Zabeel District will provide additional space as the financial centre expands to accommodate new companies, employees and financial institutions.
DIFC Academy increased its number of programmes by 22% to 144 during the first six months of the year, supporting the development of skills required across finance, technology and the wider knowledge economy.