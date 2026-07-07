“The longer-term trajectory for the GCC is defined by a structural transformation that predates the current environment. Non-oil sectors now account for approximately 73% of the GCC’s total GDP and artificial intelligence has moved to the centre of each government’s economic architecture, with sovereign capital deployed through dedicated national vehicles and clear national strategies across the Gulf," Saksena explained. "AI is projected to contribute up to USD 320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030.”

“The near-term pressure is concentrated in sectors most exposed to confidence and connectivity. Tourism, hospitality, real estate, and aviation have absorbed the most direct impact that might last till the end of the year with dampened sentiment and demand. Governments across the Gulf have responded with targeted fiscal measures, while central banks moved to protect liquidity and maintain market stability, drawing on the deep fiscal buffers accumulated through years of deliberate economic reform.”

“The Middle East, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), entered 2026 from a position of strength but have recently faced headwinds from heightened geopolitical uncertainty impacting short term growth prospects," noted Rishabh Saksena, Co-Head Global Asset Class Specialists at Julius Baer. "Oxford Economics and ICAEW now forecast Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) GDP to contract by 0.2% in 2026, against a previously projected 4.4% expansion for the year, with a strong rebound of 8.5% projected for 2027 as conditions normalise.”

A third of high-net-worth individuals in the region reported major wealth accumulation last year, more than double the share recorded in Europe. The report also found that 43% of affluent Middle Eastern respondents increased their investments and lifestyle spending, ahead of rates in the Americas and Europe.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.