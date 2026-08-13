UAE weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms hit Sharjah as temperatures soar to 50.9°C

Friday, August 14: The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, becoming cloudy at times over northern and eastern areas by night and into Saturday morning, with a chance of light rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly and freshening at times, blowing at 10–20km/h and reaching up to 35km/h. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.