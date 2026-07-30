Soulland opens first Middle East store in Dubai

That willingness to leap extends to who Berliner wants to work with next. He names Sons of Yusuf, the Kuwaiti rap group, as an artist he would like to explore "how music, storytelling and fashion can come together to create something that feels authentic to both of us." He is just as quick to name Nöl Collective, the Palestinian label, as a collaborator whose partnership "would also say something about where we stand" - a remark that is less about product than about principle. "Big brands often become afraid of having an opinion because everything becomes about protecting the business," he says. "The luxury of running a smaller brand is that you can stay true to your beliefs and speak openly about them. That can mean choosing not to work in markets you don't want to support, or collaborating with people and projects you genuinely believe in."