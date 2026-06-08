Financial hub now hosts more than 8,800 active companies across sectors
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today visited the Dubai International Financial Centre, home to over 8,800 active companies and reviewed its strategic priorities, including its goal to become the world’s first fully AI-Native financial centre.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan received an update on the Zabeel District expansion, a major step in strengthening DIFC’s global position and supporting Dubai’s target under the D33 Agenda to become one of the world’s top 4 financial centres.
“We have full confidence in the DIFC team's ability to build on its achievements, further strengthening Dubai's position as a global leader in finance, innovation and technology, and a dynamic hub for new growth opportunities,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by senior officials including Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.