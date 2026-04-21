DIFC targets 25,000 jobs in bid to become world’s first AI-native financial centre

Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre said it will become the world’s first AI-native financial centre, embedding artificial intelligence at a foundational level across its legal frameworks, business environment, talent development and infrastructure.

DIFC said its Native AI programme is expected to generate $3.5 billion in economic benefits and create around 25,000 jobs, underscoring the scale of its planned transformation.

The initiative aims to position DIFC as a global model for AI adoption in the financial industry, with the centre integrating the technology into its ecosystem and physical urban fabric rather than deploying it as a standalone tool.

DIFC did not provide a timeline for the rollout, but described the approach as a structural shift that embeds AI across all layers of its operations.

The strategy reflects a broader shift among financial hubs to incorporate AI into core operations, particularly in areas such as compliance, risk management and service delivery, as institutions seek efficiency gains and new growth avenues.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.