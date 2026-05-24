Petrodollar isn’t collapsing - but Iran war is exposing its limits

The system is evolving from a singular financial order into a more layered one. For Gulf economies, including the UAE, this shift presents both risks and opportunities. The UAE has positioned itself as one of the world’s most globally connected financial and logistics hubs precisely because it understands the importance of flexibility in a changing geopolitical environment. Its ability to maintain strong economic relationships with both Western and Asian markets has become an increasingly valuable strategic advantage. That balancing act is now more important than ever.