From Hormuz to renewables: Inside China’s race for energy security

The urgency behind this strategy has become even clearer during the Iran war. Instability in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, has reinforced Chinese fears about fragile global energy flows. For Beijing, the lesson is simple: energy security can no longer depend on stability or optimism. This does not mean China is immune to oil shocks or Hormuz disruption, but it is better positioned than many major economies to absorb prolonged instability.