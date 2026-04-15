Mandatory stocks: EU countries are obligated by the EU Oil Stocks Directive (2009/119/EC) to maintain emergency stocks equal to at least 90 days of net imports or 61 days of consumption, whichever is higher.

National responsibility: These reserves are generally held in national storage facilities or by private oil operators in their own territories.

Cooperation and sharing: While they are national reserves, they are used in coordinated actions in collaboration with the European Commission and the International Energy Agency (IEA), particularly during global supply shortages.

Stockpiling abroad: EU countries can hold up to 30% of their emergency stocks in other EU countries. In 2025, 12% of EU emergency stocks were held in other member states.