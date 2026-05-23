Hormuz crisis pushes global oil market toward ‘red zone’

As the disruption stretches into its fourth month following the US-Israeli war with Iran, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said global oil markets could slip into a “red zone” by July or August if supplies fail to recover and tanker traffic through Hormuz remains heavily restricted.

Dubai: The world could be heading towards a dangerous oil supply crunch as the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz drains emergency reserves and rattles global energy markets, the head of the International Energy Agency has warned.

He also warned that restoring damaged production and refining infrastructure across West Asia could take months — or even more than a year — even if tensions ease.

Speaking at London think tank Chatham House, Birol said the only real solution to the crisis was the “full and unconditional” reopening of Hormuz, according to multiple media reports.

“We have total control of the Strait of Hormuz with our blockade. Iran will not get nuclear weapon or we’ll do something drastic,” Trump said at the White House.

In India, aviation turbine fuel prices jumped sharply in April and May, prompting authorities in Delhi and Mumbai to slash taxes in an effort to cushion travellers from further fare increases.

Around 14 million barrels per day have effectively been removed from global markets by the conflict, he said, describing it as one of the most severe energy disruptions in modern history.

The IEA and its member countries have already released around 400 million barrels from strategic reserves since March in an effort to stabilise markets — more than double the emergency release seen during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.