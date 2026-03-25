Hormuz test: India’s shift from vulnerability to strategy

Few geographic spaces illustrate the fragility of globalisation as starkly as the Strait of Hormuz. A narrow maritime corridor only 33 kilometres wide at its tightest passage, it remains one of the most consequential chokepoints in the international system. In 2026, renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia have elevated the Strait from a critical trade artery into a strategic pressure point capable of reshaping energy markets, trade flows, and global power calculations.