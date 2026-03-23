The Tanker War returns: Why Hormuz risks repeating its dangerous past

The risks were immediate and severe. In 1987, the US Navy frigate USS Stark was hit by two missiles fired by an Iraqi warplane in a case of mistaken identity, killing 37 sailors. Months later, a reflagged tanker struck an Iranian mine despite US naval protection, exposing gaps in American preparedness. The dangers escalated further in 1988 when another US warship, USS Samuel B Roberts, was nearly torn apart by a mine, prompting a major US retaliation known as Operation Praying Mantis.