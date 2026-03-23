Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the country’s response to Iranian aggression extends beyond an immediate ceasefire, towards securing long-term regional stability.

In a post on X, Gargash said that as the "UAE confronts Iran’s blatant aggression and demonstrate our strength in resilience and steadfastness, our focus goes beyond a ceasefire to solutions that ensure lasting security in the Arabian Gulf, address the nuclear threat, missiles and drones, and put an end to the intimidation of vital waterways."