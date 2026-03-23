Global energy at risk as Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate between US and Iran.
Highlights
Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the country’s response to Iranian aggression extends beyond an immediate ceasefire, towards securing long-term regional stability.
In a post on X, Gargash said that as the "UAE confronts Iran’s blatant aggression and demonstrate our strength in resilience and steadfastness, our focus goes beyond a ceasefire to solutions that ensure lasting security in the Arabian Gulf, address the nuclear threat, missiles and drones, and put an end to the intimidation of vital waterways."
Abu Dhabi: An Indian national sustained minor injuries after debris fell in the Al Shawamekh area following an incident involving a ballistic missile, according to a statement carried by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
Relevant authorities said emergency teams responded to the scene after air defence systems dealt with the incoming missile, with debris landing in a residential area.
Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.
An Iran-backed armed group announced on Monday that it would continue its five-day pause on attacking the US embassy in Baghdad.
Since the start of the war in the Middle East, pro-Iran armed groups have claimed responsibility for near-daily attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.
On Thursday, Kataeb Hezbollah, designated a "terrorist organisation" by Washington, said it would stop attacking the Baghdad embassy under certain conditions, including an end to attacks on residential parts of Iraq and the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry offered sincere condolences to the families of Qatar and Turkiye's "martyrs of duty", and to their governments and peoples, after a helicopter crash from technical failure during a routine mission in Qatari waters resulting in the death of Qatari Armed Forces and Qatari-Turkish joint forces crew.
UK PM Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump agreed in a Sunday call that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is essential for global shipping, BBC reported.
Trump had threatened to "obliterate" Iranian power plants if the Strait stays closed beyond 48 hours. The waterway is vital as it handles ~20% of global oil trade.
Iran claims the Strait is "open" to all except violators of its soil but warns of total closure if its energy sites are hit.
Oil prices rose early Monday after US President Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face decimation of its energy infrastructure and Israel warned the war would continue for several more weeks.
The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that its air defence systems responded to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran, amid rising regional tensions.
The British Ministry of Defence has confirmed that a UK counter-drone unit downed an Iranian drone. The ministry issued an update confirming RAF Typhoons and F-35s are conducting defensive patrols over Cyprus, Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain. Force protection remains at its highest level as coordination with allies intensifies.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, expressing his sincere sympathies over the passing of a helicopter crew following a technical malfunction that led to its crash in Qatari territorial waters.
The US Central Command said they continue to hunt Iranian Shahed-style drones, long accused of raining death on civilians and vital facilities in the region. The command shared a footage showing how US forces continue to eliminate the Iranian regime’s one-way attack drone capabilities, "used to indiscriminately target civilians throughout the region". The clip captures sleek US munitions slamming into Iranian drone launch sites and storage facilities, sending fireballs erupting as the regime’s cheap but lethal “kamikaze” drones are turned into scrap metal before they can ever terrorise another civilian neighborhood. CentCom stated the campaign is ongoing.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern Region on Sunday (March 22).
The statement was made by the Ministry’s official spokesperson, Major General Turki Al Maliki, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
Day 22: Trump says US considering ‘winding down’ war
Day 21: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks