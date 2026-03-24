Missiles, drones and strikes fuel fears of global energy and security crisis
Highlights
Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently engaged in intercepting hostile missiles and drones that breached the country's airspace, Ministry of Defense Spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan announced on Tuesday morning.
Brent crude oil jumped back above $100 a barrel on Tuesday, a day after plunging more than 10 per cent in reaction to Donald Trump's decision to delay fresh strikes on Iran as he hailed "very good" talks with Tehran.
Brent rose 2.9 per cent to $102.84, while West Texas Intermediate jumped 3.5 per cent to $91.20.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen called on Tuesday for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East, describing a "critical" situation for energy supply chains globally.
"We all feel the knock on effects on gas and oil prices on our businesses and our societies," von der Leyen said alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra.
"It is of utmost importance that we come to a solution that is negotiated, and this puts an end to the hostilities that we see in the Middle East," she added.
A loud blast rang out over Jerusalem early Tuesday after Israel's military said it detected another Iranian missile launch, the second of the day.
AFP reporters in the city heard a loud explosion minutes after the military said it had detected missile launches from Iran and was "working to intercept the threat."
A UK ground-based counter-drone unit operating in a high-threat zone successfully intercepted and downed two Iranian drones, according to the UK Defence Ministry.
This develops as Britain has bolstered its forces in the region, positioning more forces in the Middle East than at any time in the last 15 years amid threats from Iran, said British Secretary of State for Defence John Healey.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of eight drones. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, stated that the drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extended his sincere condolences to the State of Qatar during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, over the martyrdom of members of the Qatari Armed Forces.
The deceased were identified as Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Dawai Al Marri; Captain (Pilot) Saeed Nasser Smeikh; Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al Khayareen; and Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed, who were among the crew of a helicopter that crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters following a technical malfunction.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of the French Republic.
The leaders discussed cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence affairs and their shared commitment to strengthening them within the framework of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security, as well as the impact on international shipping and the global economy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he spoke with Donald Trump, saying that the US president believed US-Israeli military gains in Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protects Israel's interests.
"President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to realise the war's objectives in an agreement - an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
"We will protect our vital interests under any circumstances," he said, adding: "At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon."
Netanyahu reiterated that the ongoing strikes were "crushing the missile programme and the nuclear programme" of Iran and also "inflicting heavy damage on Hezbollah".
"Just a few days ago we eliminated two more (Iranian) nuclear scientists, and this is not the end," he said.
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Day 22: Trump says US considering ‘winding down’ war
Day 21: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks