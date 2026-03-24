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US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 25: Netanyahu speaks with Trump as oil tops $100

Missiles, drones and strikes fuel fears of global energy and security crisis

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UAEDonald TrumpIranAmericaIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war
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Oil prices fell from above $112 a barrel to below $100, while stock futures swung from losses to gains.
Oil prices fell from above $112 a barrel to below $100, while stock futures swung from losses to gains.
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Oil prices surged back above $100 as Middle East tensions escalated, with fresh missile exchanges, drone interceptions and military build-ups across the region. Global leaders urged de-escalation amid fears for energy supplies and shipping routes, while diplomatic calls intensified. Despite ongoing strikes, hopes for a negotiated solution remain as the conflict risks wider economic and security fallout. Stay updated with our live coverage of these high-stakes diplomatic and military developments:

Highlights

Iran strikes Kuwait

Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently engaged in intercepting hostile missiles and drones that breached the country's airspace, Ministry of Defense Spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan announced on Tuesday morning.

Brent crude back above $100 a barrel, WTI up more than 3%

Brent crude oil jumped back above $100 a barrel on Tuesday, a day after plunging more than 10 per cent in reaction to Donald Trump's decision to delay fresh strikes on Iran as he hailed "very good" talks with Tehran.

Brent rose 2.9 per cent to $102.84, while West Texas Intermediate jumped 3.5 per cent to $91.20.

EU chief urges immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen called on Tuesday for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East, describing a "critical" situation for energy supply chains globally.

"We all feel the knock on effects on gas and oil prices on our businesses and our societies," von der Leyen said alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra.

"It is of utmost importance that we come to a solution that is negotiated, and this puts an end to the hostilities that we see in the Middle East," she added.

Blast heard in Jerusalem after Iran missle alert

A loud blast rang out over Jerusalem early Tuesday after Israel's military said it detected another Iranian missile launch, the second of the day.

AFP reporters in the city heard a loud explosion minutes after the military said it had detected missile launches from Iran and was "working to intercept the threat."

UK military downs two Iranian drones, positions more jets in Mideast: Defence Ministry

A UK ground-based counter-drone unit operating in a high-threat zone successfully intercepted and downed two Iranian drones, according to the UK Defence Ministry.

This develops as Britain has bolstered its forces in the region, positioning more forces in the Middle East than at any time in the last 15 years amid threats from Iran, said British Secretary of State for Defence John Healey.

Saudi defences intercept, destroy 8 drones in Eastern Region

The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of eight drones. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, stated that the drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences to Qatari PM & FM over martyrdom of helicopter crew

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extended his sincere condolences to the State of Qatar during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, over the martyrdom of members of the Qatari Armed Forces.

The deceased were identified as Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Dawai Al Marri; Captain (Pilot) Saeed Nasser Smeikh; Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al Khayareen; and Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed, who were among the crew of a helicopter that crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters following a technical malfunction.

UAE President receives French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of the French Republic.

The leaders discussed cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence affairs and their shared commitment to strengthening them within the framework of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership.

UAE President, Nato Secretary General discuss regional developments

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security, as well as the impact on international shipping and the global economy.

Netanyahu speaks with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he spoke with Donald Trump, saying that the US president believed US-Israeli military gains in Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protects Israel's interests.

"President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to realise the war's objectives in an agreement - an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"We will protect our vital interests under any circumstances," he said, adding: "At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon."

Netanyahu reiterated that the ongoing strikes were "crushing the missile programme and the nuclear programme" of Iran and also "inflicting heavy damage on Hezbollah".

"Just a few days ago we eliminated two more (Iranian) nuclear scientists, and this is not the end," he said.

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor

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