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UAE President receives French Minister of the Armed Forces

France condemns Iranian attacks, supports UAE security measures

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WAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of the French Republic.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of the French Republic.
WAM

ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of the French Republic.

During the meeting, the French Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity.

His Highness asked her to convey his greetings to President Macron along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for France and its people.

Cooperation, coordination

His Highness and the French Minister discussed cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence affairs and their shared commitment to strengthening them within the framework of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership.

The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East amid the ongoing military escalation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

Vautrin condemns Iran's terror attacks

Vautrin reiterated France’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, and affirmed France’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures being taken to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and officials.

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