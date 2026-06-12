Minister outlines priorities at conclusion of ambassadors and missions forum
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will continue to strengthen its international relationships and build effective strategic partnerships that serve national interests and support security, development and prosperity at both the regional and global levels, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at the conclusion of the 20th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad.
Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation for the contributions of ministers, senior officials and participants whose discussions and recommendations helped enrich the forum’s deliberations and outcomes.
He said the annual gathering is an important platform for aligning visions and coordinating priorities in response to rapid global changes, while enhancing the effectiveness of Emirati diplomacy in carrying out its responsibilities and advancing the country’s interests abroad.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of continuing to invest in people, knowledge and technology, while strengthening the readiness of national institutions and embedding a culture of innovation and continuous development. He said these priorities were aligned with the leadership’s vision and the UAE’s future-focused agenda.
He added that the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan remain the foundation of the UAE’s foreign policy, guiding efforts to deepen international partnerships, reinforce the country’s global standing and support development and stability initiatives.
The minister said Emirati diplomacy continued to perform its role with efficiency and professionalism, drawing on the UAE’s values of cooperation, openness and dialogue. Those principles, he said, contribute to advancing peace, promoting sustainable development and strengthening the country's position as a trusted and influential international partner.
Concluding the forum, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of maintaining a spirit of teamwork to further improve services in line with the highest standards, strengthen engagement with citizens and respond to their needs with speed, efficiency and effectiveness. Such efforts, he said, would reinforce the UAE’s leading global position and support its positive role in promoting security, stability, development and prosperity regionally and internationally.