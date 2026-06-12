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Major update on Indian passport, visa services for expats in UAE: Al Hind officially takes over July 1

BLS, SGIVS to operate till June 30, 2026 as Al Hind prepares UAE service centres

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Al Hind to handle Indian passport, visa and consular services in UAE from 2026
Al Hind to handle Indian passport, visa and consular services in UAE from 2026
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has announced a change in the outsourced service provider for Indian passport, visa and consular services in the United Arab Emirates.

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Al Hind Tours appointed new service provider

Following completion of the tendering and selection process, Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC has been appointed as the new outsourced service provider for the acceptance and processing of passport, visa and consular applications in the UAE.

The transition will take effect from 1 July 2026, and all applications submitted on or after this date will be processed through designated centres operated by Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC.

Service details to be announced separately

The Embassy said detailed information on service centres, operating hours, appointment procedures, service charges and contact details will be issued separately through official channels.

Applicants have been advised to continue using existing BLS International and SGIVS Global centres until 30 June 2026, and to follow only official updates for transition-related information.

Embassy urges reliance on official sources

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai urged applicants to rely exclusively on official websites and verified social media handles for accurate information.

It said the transition is aimed at ensuring a smooth and seamless shift while maintaining efficient and high-quality consular services for the Indian community in the UAE.

16 centres across all seven emirates

As reported by Gulf News earlier, the centres will be operated by Alhind Tours and Travels. The locations of 16 new Indian consular service centres across the UAE have been revealed following the formal signing of an agreement between Alhind Tours and Travels and the Indian missions in the country.

According to Alhind’s UAE Operations Manager Arun Radhakrishnan, the new network will include six centres in Abu Dhabi, located in Al Khalidiya, Al Reem Island, Musaffah, Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi and Al Ain.

Dubai will have two centres in Bur Dubai and Dubai Investment Park (DIP), while Sharjah will be served by centres in Al Majaz and Rolla.

The remaining centres will be located in Ajman (Al Jurf), Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Khor Fakkan (Corniche), Kalba and Ras Al Khaimah.

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