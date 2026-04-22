The contract, covering services at both the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai , was awarded after Alhind submitted the lowest financial bid of Dh19 per transaction — an all-inclusive fee that the company says will cost applicants less than the current arrangement.

Between 250 and 350 staff are being recruited to run the new operations. “We have begun hiring people from India. Some will land next week. Calls have already started from our India team,” Radhakrishnan said.

The appointment booking process will remain broadly similar, Radhakrishnan said, but Alhind is planning to introduce online applications and further digitalise the backend. "The website will change, the process will be similar, but we are planning to digitise everything," he said. More details should be revealed shortly.

Radhakrishnan said Alhind had been attempting to win the contract for several years. "For the last two to three years we have been submitting bids," he said. "This time we gave the smallest quote, and we won."

Four companies competed at the financial bid stage: Alhind Tours and Travels, DU Digital Global, SGIVS Global, and VFS Global. Financial bids were opened on March 30, and the results were announced on April 20 at the Embassy, in the presence of company representatives and the Embassy’s Outsourcing Committee.

BLS has maintained that the debarment does not affect its existing operations elsewhere, stating it would have "no impact on the financial or operational activities" of the company.

Radhakrishnan acknowledged the scale of the transition. "We are a tours and travels company — this is a very big undertaking. It is a major milestone for us," he said. "But we have a dedicated team coming in from India, and we are fully committed to making this work for the Indian community."

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.