Dubai World Cup 2026: Special passport stamp welcomes arrivals at Dubai airports

Commemorative stamp marks Dubai World Cup's 30th edition
Dubai: Travellers arriving in Dubai are being greeted with a special commemorative passport stamp celebrating the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup, as the emirate gears up for one of the world’s richest and most prestigious horse racing events.
The initiative, launched by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, marks the Pearl Jubilee of the global sporting spectacle, set to take place on March 28 at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.
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The commemorative stamp, featuring the “Dubai World Cup 2026” logo, is being placed on passports of arriving passengers, offering visitors a distinctive keepsake while highlighting Dubai’s status as a global hub for major events.
Officials said the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to delivering a memorable and seamless travel experience, combining innovation with hospitality.
Alongside the celebratory gesture, GDRFA Dubai has deployed specialised passport control teams across airports to ensure fast and efficient entry procedures for participants and visitors attending the event.
Authorities said the move aligns with Dubai’s reputation for providing secure, world-class travel experiences that meet the highest international standards.
Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director General for the Airports Affairs Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative underlines the department’s support for global events hosted in the UAE.
He noted that the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup represents a significant milestone and reinforces Dubai’s leading position on the global events map.
“We are committed to introducing innovative initiatives that enhance the travel experience and reflect the UAE’s values of hospitality, while strengthening its global image as a destination for major international events,” he said.
Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali, Board Member and CEO of the Dubai Racing Club, said the initiative captures the spirit of Dubai’s welcome.
“The Dubai World Cup has always been a global occasion that brings people together, and the arrival experience is an important part of that journey,” he said.
“As we celebrate the 30th edition at Meydan Racecourse, we are proud to work with partners who share our vision of delivering a world-class experience and showcasing Dubai as a leading destination for international sport and major events.”
GDRFA Dubai said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to enhance customer experience through innovation and advanced technologies, supporting Dubai’s vision for global leadership across sectors.